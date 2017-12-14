Work with Marty Nemko, 12/14/17: Cheating at Work

On the Dec. 14, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with Deborah Rhode, author of Cheating. Our focus is on what employers, employees, and job seekers do, why, and if anything works in improving integrity.

In the program's second segment, listeners call in for a Workover: I try to address their career conundrum.

Work with Marty Nemko is heard at its new time, every Thursday, from 7 to 8 PM on 91.7 FM, KALW San Francisco and worldwide on KALW.org.

The programs are archived on NPR.org and iTunes and in perpetuity on this web page.