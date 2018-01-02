Work with Marty Nemko, 1/4/18: Career and Workplace Predictions for 2018 and Beyond

On the Jan 4, 2018 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I offer my career and workplace predictions for 2018 and beyond, including nascent careers that may allow you or someone you care about to get in on the ground floor of The Next Big Thing.

In the program's second segment, you may call in for a Workover. Whatever the career conundrum that you or someone you car

e about is facing, I'll do my best to help.

Work with Marty Nemko is heard every Thursday from 7 to 8 PM on KALW 91.7 FM in San Francisco and worldwide on KALW.org.

The programs are archived on NPR.org and iTunes, and in perpetuity on this web page.