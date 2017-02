On the Feb. 26, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I interview Sue Selke, head of arguably the nation's best-regarded School of Packaging. We talk about the ample good careers in packaging as well as innovations in packaging that result in less damage to the environment and fresher foods.

