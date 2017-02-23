Work with Marty Nemko, 2/26/17: Good Careers in...Supply Chain Management?!

On the Feb. 26, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with Celeste Ayers an expert in supply chain management.. Sounds boring but it's not. Hint: It's key to corporate social responsibility. And it's an under-the-radar field with ample good jobs available.

In the program's second segment, I do Workovers on callers. Whatever career conundrum is besetting you or someone you care about, I can usually help.

Work with Marty Nemko is heard every Sunday from 11 AM to noon on 91.7 FM, KALW, San Francisco, and streamed worldwide on KALW.org.

The programs are archived on NPR.org and iTunes and in perpetuity on this web pge.