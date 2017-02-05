Work with Marty Nemko, 2/5/17: A Debate: Better to Major in the Sciences or Arts?

On the Feb. 5, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, a switch-sides-in-the-middle debate: Better to major in the sciences or the arts? I'll be debating the Napa County Superintendent of Schools and my wife, Dr. Barbara Nemko.

In the program's second segment we do Workovers on callers. Whatever career conundrum is besetting you or someone you care about, we can usually help.

