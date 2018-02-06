Work with Marty Nemko, 2/8/18: Romance in the Workplace Amid #MeToo

Romance in the workplace is a standard topic for a pre-Valentine's Day show on Work with Marty Nemko. But it will have a twist this year in light of #metoo. my wife Barbara Nemko and I discuss.

In the program's second segment, we do Workovers. That is, we address listeners' call-in questions about their worklife issues.

Work with Marty Nemko is heard every Thursday from 7 to 8 PM on KALW 91.7 FM and worldwide on KALW.org.

The programs are archived on NPR.org and iTunes, and in perpetuity on this web page.