Work with Marty Nemko, 3/1/18: What's It Really Like to be a Genetic Counselor?

Scientists are discovering that ever more of who we are has genetic roots: from autism to addiction to Alzheimer’s, depression to sexual orientation to political orientation. People, especially prospective parents now have more information to help them to decide, for example, whether someone with a gene predisposing to breast cancer should get a prophylactic mastectomy, or someone with a severe mental illness should have children. A genetic counselor helps them sort through the odds and options. On the Mar. 1, 2018 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with Kim Barr, genetic counselor at Kaiser Permanente.

In the program's 2nd segment, listeners call in for a Workover. Whatever career conundrum is besetting you or someone you care about, I can usually help.

