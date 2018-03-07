Work with Marty Nemko, 3/8/18: 7 Common Career Dilemmas

On the Mar. 8, 2018 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, Barbara and Marty Nemko kick around pros and cons regarding seven common career dilemmas.

In the program's 2nd segment, listeners may call in for a Workover. Whatever career conundrum is besetting you or someone you care about, the Nemkos can usually help you come up with a plan.

Work with Marty Nemko is heard every Thursday from 7 to 8 PM on KALW 91.7 FM in San Francisco and worldwide on KALW.org.

The programs are archived on NPR.org and iTunes, and in perpetuity on this web page.