Work with Marty Nemko, 7/12/18: What's it really like to be an assisted-reproduction attorney?

On the July 12, 2018 edition of Work with Marty Nemko: Many would-be lawyers would like to avoid the contentiousness in, for example, corporate law. A new law specialty is assisted reproductive law, in which an attorney helps people who'd like to have children but need to use sperm or egg donation, or surrogate mothers. This gives rise to an interesting legal profession and legal issues. I'll explore that with attorney Richard Vaughn, head of the American Bar Association's section on Assisted Reproductive Law.

In the program's second segment, listeners call in for a Workover--I tackle worklife questions.

Note: In last week's program, I interviewed retired 9th Circuit Chief Judge Alex Kozinski but chose not to discuss the reason for his retirement: allegations of a sexual nature. Because the program is a career program, not a news program I decided it wouldn't be relevant to the topic: What it's like to be a judge. Nevertheless, listeners may be interested in the details regarding his retirement. So here are three links regarding that:

Prominent appeals court Judge Alex Kozinski accused of sexual misconduct

Alex Kozinski's full statement announcing his immediate retirementJudicial council takes no action against former Judge Alex Kozinski And for completeness, lest the information on Kozinzki only focus on the reason for his retirement, here are three other links: to an article on how to become a federal judge, a New Yorker article he wrote on the death penalty, and his bibliography:

