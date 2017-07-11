Work with Marty Nemko, 7/16/17: Could being a lexicographer (dictionary maker) be controversial? Yup

On the July 11, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with Ben Zimmer, a lexicographer. Although Samuel Johnson called lexicographers "harmless drudges," today's social foment is making lexicography a source of controversy.

In the program's second segment, I do Workovers on callers. Whatever your career conundrum, I can usually help.

