Work with Marty Nemko, 7/16/17: Could being a lexicographer (dictionary maker) be controversial? Yup

By mnemko 1 hour ago

On the July 11, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, I talk with Ben Zimmer, a lexicographer. Although Samuel Johnson called lexicographers "harmless drudges," today's social foment is making lexicography a source of controversy.

In the program's second segment, I do Workovers on callers. Whatever your career conundrum, I can usually help.

Work with Marty Nemko is heard every Sunday from 11 AM to noon on KALW 91.7 FM in San Francisco and worldwide on kalw.org.

The programs are archived in NPR.org, iTunes, and in perpetuity on this web page.

lexicography
language usage