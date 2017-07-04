Work with Marty Nemko, 7/9/17: Would You Work if You Didn't Have To?

On the July 9, 2017 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, we ponder the questions, "If we didn't have to work, would we?" To kick that off, I read a short-short story I wrote that posits the world of 2050 in which technological advancement allowed everyone to live a middle-class lifestyle, with working only being voluntary.

I devote the program's second segment to Workovers: Do you or someone you care about have a work-related problem? Call in and I'll try to help.

Work with Marty Nemko is heard every Sunday on KALW 91.7 FM in San Francisco and worldwide on KALW.org.

The programs are archived on NPR.org, iTunes, and in perpetuity on this web page.