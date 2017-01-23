Writers Respond to Trump: "As humans we need hope. We also need leaders."

Some of the Bay Area’s most celebrated writers met up at the San Francisco Main library last week to share their ideas on the state of the world. It was a Litquake event called “No Shadow Without Light: Writers Respond to Trump.” This week we’re going to listen in on that evening, beginning right now with novelist Sarah Ladipo Manyika's piece January’s People.

Manyika: There's no denying that America has failed many of its citizens. Out of desperation people look for saviors. In America these saviors had emerged as Bernie or Trump, with parallels in other parts of the world.