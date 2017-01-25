Writers Respond to Trump: "We've got to pull in and snap."

Last week, some of the Bay Area’s most celebrated authors came together to share their thoughts about our own Democratic moment. The event, presented by Litquake, was called “No Shadow Without Light: Writers Respond to Trump.” KALW was there to capture some of those responses. Former San Francisco Poet Laureate devorah major read from her poem, Snap.

major: Tightening up, even though we've been tossed by storm and cracked in the wind, we coming back together, snap. We've got to snap. We've got to just pull in and believe it and snap, this mother back into place.

Arab-American writer and Mills College professor Elmaz Abinader read from a letter she wrote, Woman Standing in Line at the Store.