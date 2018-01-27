Yellowstone Bison Release Launches Criminal Investigation

On a windy and unseasonably warm winter day in Yellowstone National Park in Montana, spokeswoman Morgan Warthin stands in the middle of a massive, empty valley.

"Yellowstone is so big," she says. "Where do you begin to look?"

She is searching for any of the 52 bison that were set free from two holding pens in mid-January.

Authorities say the bison escaped after somebody used bolt cutters to open up a fence. They soon scattered across an area larger than Delaware, and officials have launched a criminal investigation to find out what happened.

"I didn't believe it when I was first told," says Rick Wallen, a park bison biologist.

Finding these animals won't be easy, according to Wallen, because there are thousands of bison in Yellowstone.

The only thing that sets the escaped animals apart is a tiny ear tag, which can be hard to spot from long distances.

"Bison, in the winter time, are incredibly furry animals," Warthin says. "And so the fur, being so thick, covers up those tags. So it makes it very difficult to find the tag."

Before the bison went missing, Yellowstone park officials hoped to send them to a nearby Indian reservation in Montana. It was part of an effort to help the animals avoid what has become an annual and controversial slaughter of bison from Yellowstone.

Over the past decade, the park — under court order — has sent hundreds of bison to be killed almost every year because nearby ranchers fear the animals could infect their cattle with a disease called brucellosis, which can cause pregnant cows to abort their young.

However, there has never been a confirmed case of bison passing on brucellosis to cattle in the wild, and Wallen said the fear is exaggerated.

Ranching is big business in Big Sky Country. So the Park Service hoped it could save some bison otherwise headed to slaughter by first quarantining them and then creating a new herd on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

The animals lived in the holding pens for more than a year while the Park Service worked with Montana and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to get the pens approved as a quarantine.

Then someone cut the fence.

"A lot of hard work was put into testing these animals," Warthin says. "All that work, all that effort is gone."

Now the question is who allowed these animals to escape. Rick Wallen said he suspects animal rights activists could be involved because they hate seeing wild bison contained in fenced facilities.

But Chris Hurley, a coordinator with the Buffalo Field Campaign, said his group had nothing to do with the animals' escape.

"Something like that from the campaign would be kind of detrimental to anything we're trying to achieve," he says.

That being said, he is kind of happy someone cut the animals loose because he believes all Yellowstone bison should roam free.

"Once they're in that facility, they will never be wild animals again," he says. "After years of domestication and being fed and being watered just to be shipped to end up on lands behind a fence somewhere is just insulting to our national mammal."

Park officials said they've spotted some of the missing bison more than 5 miles away from the holding pens. They won't round them up like cattle because it's too far away. Instead, they hope the bison return on their own.



Copyright 2018 Yellowstone Public Radio. To see more, visit Yellowstone Public Radio

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

At least 95 people are dead and 158 wounded in Kabul, Afghanistan, today after a suicide bomber drove an ambulance loaded with explosives past a security checkpoint. The Taliban has claimed responsibility. We're joined now by Andrew Quilty, a freelance photojournalist who's in Kabul. Mr. Quilty, thanks for being with us.

ANDREW QUILTY: Pleasure, Scott.

SIMON: And I gather you were in a carpet shop a few hundred feet down the street when this happened. What can you tell us?

QUILTY: Yeah, that's right. It's a street named Chicken Street. And it's well known as being a popular place for foreigners to go. At least it was a couple of years ago before the majority of them left the country or were barricaded behind security cordons. And so it's very heavily populated by store owners and shopkeepers and so on. And it was in the middle of the day and was shoulder to shoulder with - you know, even to walk down, it was - you would have to sort of negotiate your way past people. So it was very crowded in the area.

SIMON: Yeah. I know Chicken Street. But tell us what you saw at the site of the bombing.

QUILTY: When I heard it, I came out from the store, and I immediately saw people running from the direction of (unintelligible) the smoke billowing into the air. So I walked in the opposite direction towards the smoke. And the closer I got, the more damage there was - obviously, broken windows further away from it - and then closer to it, you know, cars on fire and completely crushed by the force of the explosion.

And then at the ground zero of the site, you know, a number of bodies that was in the immediate vicinity - I saw probably 12 to 15, all, you know, really just mangled and - you know, almost as if they were melted together. It was just a pile of bodies - you know, most of them dead, some of them still alive. I even told one man who was trying to make a phone call, you know, in this morass of bodies.

And then all around, there was, you know, the usual chaos that infuse these attacks - security forces running around with their weapons drawn, general chaos, smoke and noise, car alarms, and, you know, small explosions of oxygen tanks and petrol tanks exploding. And, you know, within a few minutes, you have these - I guess you'd call them first responders - rushing in to take the injured and the dead away.

There happened to be a hospital very close to the site of the attack, which is presumably how the ambulance laden with the explosives was able to gain access to the area. And so a lot of the worst affected were taken on foot to this hospital. They quickly became overwhelmed, and ambulances had to transfer the wounded from there to other nearby hospitals.

SIMON: And I guess we should note - we just got half a minute left, Mr. Quilty - of course, just days ago at the Intercontinental Hotel, where 22 people died, conditions in Kabul seemed to be quite unsafe and perilous at the moment, even more than usual, don't they?

QUILTY: Yeah, it seems like that. I mean, it ebbs and flows, the security situation here. But certainly, the past week has been a particularly bad one. And, of course, as is often the case, it's been the civilians in Kabul who have borne the brunt of it, despite what the targets may or may not have been.

SIMON: Andrew Quilty in Kabul, thanks so much.

QUILTY: Pleasure, Scott. Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.