Your Call: The 2017 Brower Youth Award winners

Each year the Brower Youth Award recognizes the work of six young leaders for their accomplishments in the environmental movement.

On the next Your Call, we’ll be joined by three of this years’ Brower award winners. They have focused on the climate justice movement, fossil fuel divestment, and sustainability, and food and agriculture. How are the next generation of environmental activists changing their communities and the US policies on climate change? Join us on the next Your call, with Matt Martin, and you.

Guests:



Anthony Torres, political ecologist, climate activist, and associate campaign representative at Sierra Club



Charlie Jiang, program associate at Environmental Defense Fund

Dejah Powell, senior at Cornell University, and founder of Get Them to the Green

Web Resources:

Brower Youth Awards

Get them to the Green

Sierra Club: A New Shared Vision for Trade Justice

Environmental Defense Fund: Climate and clean energy progress continues in spite of Clean Power Plan repeal rumors

The NY Times: 52 Environmental Rules on the Way Out Under Trump