Your Call: 45 years after Roe v. Wade, what's the state of abortion access in America?

In the 45 years since the Supreme Court decided the landmark Roe v. Wade case, which legalized abortion in the United States, legislators have enacted hundreds of policies that restrict access to abortion and other reproductive care.

How has access to abortion changed in the decades since the watershed court case? We’ll speak with women who are fighting for abortion access and women who remember what life was like when abortion was illegal.

Layidua Salazar, a social justice organizer with a focus on education and reproductive health. She serves on the board of ACCESS Bay Area, which connects women to reproductive care services

Liz Kniss was an ICU nurse before Roe v. Wade was decided. Since then she’s worked in politics, serving on Palo Alto’s city council and recently selected to serve as the Mayor of Palo Alto.

Lisa Lindelef, a San Francisco-based community activist, volunteer and philanthropist as well as a licensed attorney and psychotherapist

