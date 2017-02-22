Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: Abandoned and socially isolated poor women

By & Laura Flynn 2 hours ago

Why is the promise of upward mobility unattainable for so many? University of Michigan sociologist Kristin Seefeldt joins us to talk about her new book Abandoned Families: Social Isolation in the Twenty-First Century.

From low-paying jobs and declining housing markets to school debt and dwindling public safety nets, Seefeldt documents the stymied efforts of families striving to enter or stay in the middle class.

Guest:

Kristin. S. Seefeldt, assistant professor of Social Work and Public Policy at the University of Michigan, and author of  Abandoned Families: Social Isolation in the Twenty-First Century

Web Resources:

Abandoned Families: Social Isolation in the Twenty-First Century

PBS NewsHour: We need to fix the social safety net, not shame those who need it

Tags: 
poverty
Poverty in America

Related Content

Your Call: How have Jim Crow era policies kept working women in low-wage and unprotected jobs?

By Laura Flynn Sep 16, 2015

  

On the September 16th edition of  Your Call, author Caroline Fredrickson joins us to talk about her new book Under the Bus, How working women are being run over.

Your Call: Black girls criminalized and dehumanized in our nation's schools

By Laura Flynn Apr 20, 2016

On the April 21st edition of Your Call, Dr. Monique W. Morris joins us to discuss her new book “Pushout, the Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools.” 

Your Call: Soaring evictions and dwindling options, profiting on poverty in American cities

By Laura Flynn May 12, 2016
Matthew Desmond

On the May 13th edition of Your Call, Sociologist Matthew Desmond discusses his new book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.” 