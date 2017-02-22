Your Call: Abandoned and socially isolated poor women

Why is the promise of upward mobility unattainable for so many? University of Michigan sociologist Kristin Seefeldt joins us to talk about her new book Abandoned Families: Social Isolation in the Twenty-First Century.

From low-paying jobs and declining housing markets to school debt and dwindling public safety nets, Seefeldt documents the stymied efforts of families striving to enter or stay in the middle class.

Guest:

Kristin. S. Seefeldt, assistant professor of Social Work and Public Policy at the University of Michigan, and author of Abandoned Families: Social Isolation in the Twenty-First Century

Web Resources:

Abandoned Families: Social Isolation in the Twenty-First Century

PBS NewsHour: We need to fix the social safety net, not shame those who need it