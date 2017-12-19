Your Call: Are tiny homes one solution to homelessness?

Every big city in California seems to have its own creative approach to housing the homelessness. San Jose is talking about tiny homes. Huge communal tents are being set up in San Diego. Oakland is using tuff sheds. And in San Francisco, the city’s navigation centers are meant to be a stepping stone to permanent housing. But does anyone know how to create real housing for the poor in the midst of plenty?
Guests:
Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of San Francisco’s Coalition on Homelessness
Andrea Urton, CEO of HomeFirst in Santa Clara County
Needa B, co-founder of Feed the People and The Village
