Your Call: Art and social change

By Helena Murphy 4 minutes ago
  • Krissy Keefer, choreographer and activist
How are artists addressing today’s social and political issues?

We’ll have a conversation with Krissy Keefer, dancer, choreographer, and artistic director of Dance Brigade. For 40 years, the iconic San Francisco multi-racial dance troupe of women has explored the intersection between art and social issues.

What role does art play in raising awareness of social and political issues?  Join us live at 10 am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, you

Guests

Krissy Keefer, dancer, choreographer, and artistic director of Dance Brigade

Web Resources:

Dance Brigade 

Dance Mission Theatre 

Gracias a la vida 

Baghdad Ballet 

Bolshoi Babylon

