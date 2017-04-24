Your Call: Bay Area Dance Week

We're talking about the 19th annual Bay Area Dance Week, a vibrant celebration with 700 free events including classes, performances, open rehearsals, and lectures. It takes place from April 21-30.

Dancers will join us to discuss the event’s rich history in the Bay Area, home to one of the largest, most thriving dance communities in the country. How is dance bringing people together?

Guests:

Wayne Hazzard, executive Director of Dancers' Group

Deborah Vaughan, artistic director and co-founder of Dimensions Dance Theater

Mahea Uchiyama, founder and director of the Mahea Uchiyama Center for International Dance in Berkeley

Web Resources:

Bay Area Dance Week – April 21 - April 30, 2017

Dimensions Dance Theater

The Mahea Uchiyama Center for International Dance