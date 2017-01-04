Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: California lawmakers prepare to challenge Trump policies

By & Laura Flynn 7 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Your Call
  • Sacramento, California Capitol
    Sacramento, California Capitol
    Andre m/ Used under CC / Wikimedia Commons

How are California legislators planning to resist Donald Trump and his administration?

California Democrats gained two-thirds of the seats in both state houses, giving them a super majority needed to act without Republican input and pass “urgency clauses.” Those are bills that would go into effect immediately after Governor Jerry Brown signs them. The legislature has already introduced bills to finance immigrant legal services, train public defenders in immigration law, and bar state and local resources from being allocated to immigration enforcement. What bills would you add to that list?

Guests:

Laurel Rosenhall,  California politics reporter for CALmatters

Dan Walters, columnist with the Sacramento Bee

Web Resources:

CALmatters

The Sacramento Bee: Dan Walters

San Francisco Chronicle: Speed crucial as Sacramento Democrats brace for Trump era

Sacramento Bee: How far can California go to resist Trump crackdown?

Sacramento Bee: Donald Trump forces a California water deal without lifting a finger

CALmatters: Unfunded or undone: A Trump presidency eyes California policies

New York Times: California, at Forefront of Climate Fight, Won’t Back Down to Trump

New York Times: California Looks to Lead the Trump Resistance

Los Angeles Times: Opinion: What will resisting Donald Trump cost California?

Los Angeles Times: Op-Ed Can Trump cut off funds for sanctuary cities? The Constitution says yes.

CalMatters: If feds try to ID deportable immigrants using Cal data, state will block access

Sacramento Bee: Obamacare repeal would hit California’s Republican districts hardest

Tags: 
California politics
state politics
civic engagement

Related Content

Your Call: What do big-time lobbyists in Sacramento want?

By Laura Flynn Mar 23, 2016
Jirka Matousek / Under CC / flickr

On the March 24th edition of Your Call, we’ll examine the increasing role special interest groups are playing in the California legislature. 

Your Call: How are groups organizing to resist Donald Trump?

By Malihe Razazan & Helena Murphy Jan 3, 2017

We’ll begin a weeklong series discussing how a broad coalition of civil society and labor organizations are organizing against Donald Trump’s anti-democratic agenda.

Your Call: What do the primary results tell us about the future of California?

By Malihe Razazan Jun 8, 2016

Your Call: Climate change policies in the US

By Malihe Razazan Oct 3, 2016

On the October 3rd edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about US climate policy. The US recently ratified the Paris climate agreement, aiming to keep temperatures "well below" 2 degrees Celsius, but those obligations will not be met unless new measures to cut greenhouse gases are passed.