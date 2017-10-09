Your Call: California's Native American genocide

On Indigenous People's Day, we’ll rebroadcast our conversation with historian Benjamin Madley about his groundbreaking book An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846-1873.

It tells the bloody story of the early years of US rule in California and assembles an unprecedented record of the killings and massacres by the US military, state militias, and ordinary citizens that reduced the native population in California by 80 percent in just 25 years. Take a deep dive into the California Indian catastrophe on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guest:

Benjamin Madley, history professor at UCLA and author of An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846-1873

Web Resources:

The Nation: Naming America’s Own Genocide