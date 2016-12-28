Your Call: Citizen Scientist: how you can become one and save threatened species

We're revisiting our conversation with Mary Ellen Hannibal about her new book Citizen Scientist, Searching for Heroes and Hope in an Age of Extinction.

A staggering number of fauna and flora are dying. From Alaska to Baja, virtually all of the sea stars have been wiped out. In 2015, Cassin's auklet seabirds died in record numbers. In the Sierras an unprecedented 66 million trees are dead. Currently species are going extinct all over the world, “at a rate and magnitude one thousand times faster and bigger than normal,” says Hannibal.

How are citizen scientists monitoring nature to understand and prevent species extinction?

Guest:

Mary Ellen Hannibal, author of Citizen Scientist, Searching for Heroes and Hope in an Age of Extinction

Web Resources:

