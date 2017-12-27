Your Call: In Company Town, Crossett, AR residents take on the powerful Koch Industries

The new documentary Company Town follows a group of citizens in Crossett, a small town in Arkansas, who are fighting for their lives against Georgia-Pacific, one of the nation’s largest paper mills and chemical plants, owned by the billionaire Koch brothers.

Residents are slowly dying from cancers that many experts have linked to the toxins in the paper mill’s wastewater and air pollution. But when they turn to the EPA for help, they don’t find the relief they need. We'll talk to the director of Company Town about the film and what it takes to get true environmental justice in this country.

Guests:

Natalie Kotke-Masocco, director, writer, and producer of Company Town

David Bouie, pastor, community leader, and former employee of Georgia-Pacific





Web Resources:

Company Town