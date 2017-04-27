Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: A day for book lovers, Independent Bookstore Day

By Laura Flynn & Renee Kemp 5 minutes ago
  • Guests summer reading recommendations
    Guests summer reading recommendations

What’s your favorite independent bookstore? Saturday April 29th is Independent Bookstore Day.

From authors to live music, and scavenger hunts for kids, bookstores across the country will be hosting their own unique events to celebrate the communities they help foster. We’ll have a conversation with independent bookstore owners about their weekend and book recommendations.

What does your bookstore add to your community? What book recommendations do you have?

Guests:

Pete Mulvihill, co-owner of Green Apple Books

Amy Thomas, owner of Pegasus Books

Samantha Schoech, the program director of Independent Bookstore Day

Web Resources:

Independent Bookstore Day

Book Recommendations:

Fiction:

American War

The Circle

The Girl Who Drank the Moon

New York 2140

White Tears

Nonfiction:

The Best We Could Do - An Illustrated Memoir

Dear Ijeawele

Farewell Speeches (Obamas)

Hamilton

Killers of the Flower Moon - The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI

The Stranger in the Woods

On Tyranny

Tags: 
bookstore day
independent bookstores
book lovers
green apple books
Pegasus Books
Independent Bookstore Day

Related Content

Your Call: What's on your summer reading list?

By Laura Flynn May 31, 2016
Laura Flynn

On the May 31st edition of Your Call, we'll ask Copperfield Books' Sheryl Cotleur and Green Apple Books’ Kevin Hunsanger to share their recommendations for summer reading. 

Your Call: How are independent bookstores surviving and thriving?

By Ali Budner Apr 30, 2014


City Visions: The Future of Bay Area Independent Bookstores

By City Visions Feb 24, 2015

What does the future look like for the Bay Area's independent bookstores? Although San Francisco has more independent bookstores than almost anywhere in the US, many shops are struggling to survive. One such place is the Mission District's Borderlands Books, which will close this month unless an innovative sponsorship plan can save it. Host David Onek talks with the owner of Borderlands and other Bay Area booksellers about what it takes to stay open in the face of Amazon, rising rent, minimum wage hikes, and more. 

Guests