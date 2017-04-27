Your Call: A day for book lovers, Independent Bookstore Day

What’s your favorite independent bookstore? Saturday April 29th is Independent Bookstore Day.
From authors to live music, and scavenger hunts for kids, bookstores across the country will be hosting their own unique events to celebrate the communities they help foster. We’ll have a conversation with independent bookstore owners about their weekend and book recommendations.
What does your bookstore add to your community? What book recommendations do you have?
Guests:
Pete Mulvihill, co-owner of Green Apple Books
Amy Thomas, owner of Pegasus Books
Samantha Schoech, the program director of Independent Bookstore Day
Web Resources:
Book Recommendations:
Fiction:
Nonfiction:
The Best We Could Do - An Illustrated Memoir
Farewell Speeches (Obamas)
Killers of the Flower Moon - The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI