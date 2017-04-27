Your Call: A day for book lovers, Independent Bookstore Day

What’s your favorite independent bookstore? Saturday April 29th is Independent Bookstore Day.

From authors to live music, and scavenger hunts for kids, bookstores across the country will be hosting their own unique events to celebrate the communities they help foster. We’ll have a conversation with independent bookstore owners about their weekend and book recommendations.

What does your bookstore add to your community? What book recommendations do you have?

Guests:

Pete Mulvihill, co-owner of Green Apple Books

Amy Thomas, owner of Pegasus Books

Samantha Schoech, the program director of Independent Bookstore Day

Web Resources:

Independent Bookstore Day

Book Recommendations:

Fiction:

American War

The Circle

The Girl Who Drank the Moon

New York 2140

White Tears

Nonfiction:

The Best We Could Do - An Illustrated Memoir

Dear Ijeawele

Farewell Speeches (Obamas)

Hamilton

Killers of the Flower Moon - The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI

The Stranger in the Woods

On Tyranny