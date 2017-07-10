Your Call: The deep history of the radical right's stealth plan for America

we’ll have a conversation with historian Nancy Nancy MacLean about her new book “Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America.”

She tells the story of the Nobel Prize-winning political economist James McGill Buchanan, who played a key role in the rise of radical right. She argues that without Buchanan’s ideas and Koch’s money, the libertarian right would not have succeeded in taking over the Republican party.

Guest:

Nancy MacLean, William Chafe Professor of History and Public Policy at Duke University, and author Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America

Web Resources:

