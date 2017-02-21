Your Call: A doctor's mission to keep abortion safe and legal

How are abortion providers preparing for even more anti-choice legislation? We’ll speak with Dr. Willie Parker, an abortion provider who works in Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

When you look at the hundreds of laws chipping away at abortion access, the South is the most restrictive. Dr. Parker is at the forefront of the national fight for reproductive justice and a woman’s right to choose. We’ll hear about his journey on the next Your Call with Rose Aguilar and you.

Dr. Willie Parker, Physicians for Reproductive Health board chair and a prominent abortion care provider

