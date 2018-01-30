Your Call: Documenting the erosion of reproductive choice

Reproductive rights, protections against sexual assault, transgender rights, and access to healthcare are all being dismantled. Patients are scrambling to find care, pregnant inmates are overcrowded in jails, and women's health is suffering under budget cuts. The news site Rewire extensively documents these and other developments in sexual and reproductive rights and justice. How should journalism hold legislators accountable for their attacks on women's health?
Guest: Jodi Jacobson, President and Editor in Chief of Rewire, an online publication focused on health, rights, and justice Rewire: Hungry, Shackled, and Grieving: What Prison Is Like for Pregnant PeopleRewire:When Their Doctor Disappeared, Transgender Patients Scrambled to Find Care in Pence’s IndianaUSA Today: Republicans push 20-week abortion ban bill to get Democrats on recordUPI: ACA, reproductive laws eyed as Azar sworn in as health secretaryHuffington Post: In One Year, Trump Dismantled Reproductive Rights Around The World