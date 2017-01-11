Your Call: Examining Senator Jeff Sessions' attorney general confirmation hearing

What would a Jeff Sessions Department of Justice look like?

Senator Sessions opposes abortion, called Roe v. Wade one of the worst Supreme Court decisions of all time, opposes bills to reduce mandatory minimums for certain drug crimes. He has also opposed legislation protecting the LGBTQ community from violence. Sessions has referred to Islam as a “toxic ideology" and backs president-elect Donald Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim countries.

Guests:

Ty Alper, clinical professor of law at the UC Berkeley Law school

Benard H. Simelton Sr., the Alabama State Conference president of the NAACP

Web Resources:

CSPAN: Attorney General Confirmation Hearing

ALNAACP

Law Professors in Opposition to Jeff Sessions Nomination

Washington Post: More than 1,100 law school professors nationwide oppose Sessions’s nomination as attorney general

The Washington Post: Trump’s pick for attorney general is shadowed by race and history

New York Times: Jeff Sessions as Attorney General: An Insult to Justice

Birmingham News: Did Jeff Sessions block integration of south Alabama federal courts?

New York Times: Jeff Sessions, in His Own Words

New York Times: N.A.A.C.P. President Arrested for Sit-In at Jeff Sessions Office

Washington Post: Jeff Sessions is expected to bring sweeping changes to the Justice Department

Mother Jones: Attorney General Sessions Would Be Good News for Private Prisons

The Birmingham News: Critics say Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing too short, too few witnesses

Washington Post: Trump and Sessions plan to restrict highly skilled foreign workers. Hyderabad says to bring it on.