Your Call: Feminism is here to stay

Merriam-Webster declared feminism the word of the year.

The online dictionary saw spikes in people looking up feminism throughout the year. Increase interests has coincided with major political and cultural touchstones, from the Women’s March to the flurry of sexual misconduct cases.

Writers Rebecca Solnit, Andi Zeisler, and Ijeoma Oluo will join us to discuss what 2017 tells us about how far we’ve come (or not come) to reaching political, economic, and social equality of the sexes?

Guests:

Rebecca Solnit, author of twenty books, including The Mother of All Questions, Men Explain Things to Me, A Field Guide to Getting Lost, and three atlases

Ijeoma Oluo, editor-at-large at The Establishment and author of So You Want To Talk About Race, due to be released in January

Andi Zeisler, cofounder of Bitch Media and the author of We Were Feminists Once: From Riot Grrrl to Cover Girl, the Buying and Selling of a Political Movement

Web Resources:

Merriam-Webster: Word of the year

The Guardian: Don't let the alt-right hijack #MeToo for their agenda

The Establishment: Due Process Is Needed For Sexual Harassment Accusations — But For Whom?

The Establishment: Dear Al Franken: I’ll Miss You, But You Can’t Matter Anymore

