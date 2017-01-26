Your Call: Former ExxonMobil CEO and secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson's record

What does Rex Tillerson’s 41-year record at ExxonMobil reveal about how he will function as the President’s chief foreign affairs adviser?

On Monday the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 11-10 to send Tillerson’s secretary of state nomination to the Senate for a full vote. During his confirmation hearings, Tillerson acknowledged “[t]he risk of climate change.” But in 2008 and 2009, while CEO of ExxonMobil, the company doubled its federal lobbying expenditures “to successfully thwart congressional and White House efforts to pass meaningful climate change legislation,” says oil and energy expert Antonia Juhasz.

Guests:

Web Resources:

