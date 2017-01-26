Related Program: 
Your Call: Former ExxonMobil CEO and secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson's record

By & Laura Flynn 37 minutes ago
What does Rex Tillerson’s 41-year record at ExxonMobil reveal about how he will function as the President’s chief foreign affairs adviser?

On Monday the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 11-10 to send Tillerson’s secretary of state nomination to the Senate for a full vote. During his confirmation hearings, Tillerson acknowledged “[t]he risk of climate change.” But in 2008 and 2009, while CEO of ExxonMobil, the company doubled its federal lobbying expenditures “to successfully thwart congressional and White House efforts to pass meaningful climate change legislation,” says oil and energy expert Antonia Juhasz.  

Guests:

Antonia Juhasz, investigative journalists and author of Black Tide: The Devastating Impact of the Gulf Oil Spill

Web Resources:

In These Times: REX TILLERSON COULD BE AMERICA’S MOST DANGEROUS SECRETARY OF STATE

Mother Jones: Torture Allegations Shadow Rex Tillerson's Time at Exxon Mobil

Washington Post: Tillerson doesn’t deny climate change – but dodges questions about Exxon’s role in sowing doubt

The Guardian: Exxon knew of climate change in 1981, email says – but it funded deniers for 27 more years

Natural Resources Defense Council: Rex Tillerson’s Vague Answers on Climate & Paris Agreement

