Your Call: French presidential election & legal challenge over Dakota Access Pipeline

This week, on the media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the upcoming election in France. We’ll also discuss the US Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to approve the final phase of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline, following Donald Trump’s executive order.

Also, with billionaires and lobbyists taking over the US government, how are multinational corporations and Wall Street setting the agenda in Washington? Join the conversation at 10am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guests:

Jenni Monet, multimedia journalist and documentary filmmaker

Pratap Chatterjee, investigative reporter and the executive director of CorpWatch

John Lichfield, the Independent's correspondent in France

Web Resources:

Medium: How I Got Arrested While Reporting on the Dakota Access Pipeline

Reveal: “We will begin drilling immediately”

The Independent: Marine Le Pen set to win first round of French election as scandal-hit Fillon drops in polls

Deutsche Welle: Riots in France - a feeling of injustice

CorpWatch: Billionaires & Big Business Line Up To Help U.S. President Elect-Donald Trump

CNBC: Trump pick for Energy secretary sits on Dakota Access Pipeline company's board