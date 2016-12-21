Your Call: The future of Bernie Sanders' political movement

What is the future of Bernie Sander’s movement? We’ll have a conversation with Becky Bond, senior adviser to the Sanders campaign and co-author of Rules for Revolutionaries: How Big Organizing Can Change Everything.

Senator Sanders’ social and economic justice platform galvanized tens of millions of people, including many youth. How will this movement organize against Donald Trump Trump’s undemocratic agenda? Join us on Your Call at 10 am, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Becky Bond, former senior advisor to Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and co-author of Rules for Revolutionaries: How Big Organizing Can Change Everything

Web Resources:

