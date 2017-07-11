Your Call: The future of public education under Betsy DeVos

We’ll have a conversation with education historian Diane Ravitch about the state of public education under the Trump Administration and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

They want to cut $10.6 billion from existing programs and divert $1.4 billion to charter schools and to vouchers for private and religious schools. Ravitch calls it a boon for privatization and a disaster for public schools and low-income college students. Where is Betsy DeVos taking US education?

Guest:

Diane Ravitch, historian of education at New York University, o one of the most prominent and vocal defenders of public education and education reform, and the author of Reign of Error: The Hoax of the Privatization Movement and the Danger to America's Public Schools

