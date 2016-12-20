Related Program: 
Your Call: The future of public education under Trump’s education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos

By & Laura Flynn Dec 20, 2016
If Betsy DeVos is confirmed as education secretary, what’s at stake for public schools? For nearly 30 years, DeVos spent millions of dollars advocating for vouchers for private and religious schools.

Over the past two decades, DeVos has reshaped Michigan’s public school system. National reading and math rankings have fallen as charter schools have expanded and have been protected from regulation. What changes will DeVos and the Trump administration make to the country’s education system?

Guests:

Carol Burris, Executive Director of the Network for Public Education

Kate Nicol, Executive Director of Oakland Families for Quality Schools

Web Resources:

Washington Post: Will Donald Trump destroy U.S. public education?

Detroit Free Press: DeVos family showers GOP with contributions after DPS vote

New York Times: How Trump’s Education Nominee Bent Detroit to Her Will on Charter Schools

New York Times: A Sea of Charter Schools in Detroit Leaves Students Adrift

