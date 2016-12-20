Your Call: The future of public education under Trump’s education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos

If Betsy DeVos is confirmed as education secretary, what’s at stake for public schools? For nearly 30 years, DeVos spent millions of dollars advocating for vouchers for private and religious schools.

Over the past two decades, DeVos has reshaped Michigan’s public school system. National reading and math rankings have fallen as charter schools have expanded and have been protected from regulation. What changes will DeVos and the Trump administration make to the country’s education system?

Guests:

Carol Burris, Executive Director of the Network for Public Education

Kate Nicol, Executive Director of Oakland Families for Quality Schools

