Your Call: GMOs and the future of the American diet

We’ll have a conversation with professor McKay Jenkins about his new book Food Fight: GMOs and the Future of the American Diet. The vast majority of the 40,000 food products Americans choose from every day are built from ingredients made from engineered plants.

Chances are that three-quarters of everything you’ve put in your mouth today were processed (or fed) from plants grown from seeds engineered in a laboratory. What is the relationship between our Food system and the food we eat?

Guest:

McKay Jenkins, Cornelius Tilghman Professor of English, Journalism and Environmental Humanities at the University of Delaware.

