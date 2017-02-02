Your Call: Governor Brown's 2017-18 budget proposal

Last month, California Governor Jerry Brown proposed his $179 billion state budget. When he unveiled it, he said the “trajectory of revenue growth is declining.” He said he’ll address an expected deficit by slowing the growth in spending on public schools and other social services.

He said the state will not spend more on low-income housing because it’s too expensive. Who will be most impacted by this budget? Join the conversation, live at 10am, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guests:

Chris Hoene, executive director of California Budget & Policy Center

Mike Herald, director of policy advocacy at Western Center on Law & Poverty

Web Resources:

California Budget & Policy Center

Western Center on Law & Poverty