Your Call: Has the housing crunch revitalized the renter’s rights movement?

In last November’s election, a number of Bay Area cities passed or strengthened rent control laws.

A state bill would extend tenant protections to people who rent single-family homes. In San Francisco, Supervisors are debating the best way to curb fraudulent owner move-in eviction. How has the housing crisis revitalized the renter’s rights movement?

Guests:

Darwin BondGraham, award-winning Staff writer at the East Bay Express

Dean Preston, founder and Executive Director of Tenants Together

Bigad Shaban, award-winning investigative reporter for NBC Bay Area



Web Resources:

Tenants Together

East Bay Times: Town Business: Oakland Isn't Meeting Its Affordable Housing Goals; Is the City Discriminating in Contracting?

NBC Bay Area: Investigative Unit: San Francisco Landlords May Have Wrongfully Evicted Hundreds of Tenants

San Jose Mercury: Housing crisis causes legislative avalanche: 130 bills proposed in Sacramento

Sacramento Bee: Rent increases, evictions up in immigrant communities under Trump, housing lawyers say

NBC Bay Area: Crackdown on Fraudulent SF Evictions Passes Unanimously After NBC Bay Area Investigation Reveals Widespread Abuse