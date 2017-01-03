Your Call: How are groups organizing to resist Donald Trump?

We’ll being a weeklong series discussing how a broad coalition of civil society and labor organizations are organizing against Trump’s anti-democratic agenda.

The day after the inauguration, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to march in Washington DC and major cities across the country. What is their message for Trump? What are the obstacles? Join us live at 10 am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar and you.

Guests:

Rev. Barber, architect of the Forward Together Moral Monday Movement in North Carolina, and president of the North Carolina NAACP

Jane McAlevey, labor organizer and author of No Shortcuts: Organizing for Power in the New Gilded Age

Evvie Harmon, co-founder and National Co-organizer for the Women's March on Washington

Web Resources:

Book Talk: Jane McAlevey , Wednesday, January 11, 2017

The Nation: North Carolina: A Case Study for Resistance in the Trump Era

Women’s March on Washington