Your Call: How can we prevent online abuse?

We’ve done several shows about online sexism and trolls. What’s changed? Videogame developer and activist, Zoe Quinn, explores this question in her book, "Crash Override: How Gamergate Nearly Destroyed My Life, and How We Can Win the Fight Against Online Hate." Quinn writes about the backlash she received after her ex-boyfriend wrote a hateful blog post that went viral. Online mobs went after her. Rather than shut down her accounts, she started an online abuse crisis resource. What can we do to protect our digital spaces? Join the conversation on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guest:

Zoe Quinn, video game developer, activist, and author of "Crash Override: How Gamergate Nearly Destroyed My Life, and How We Can Win the Fight Against Online Hate."

