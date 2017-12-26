Your Call: How can we take tech back from Silicon Valley's radical individualism?

In The Know-It-Alls, former New York Times technology columnist Noam Cohen chronicles the political rise of Silicon Valley.Millionaires and billionaires likes Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, Sergey Brin, Larry Page, and Mark Zuckerberg have shaped the internet, while mainstreaming radical individualism.

With very rich men leading the way, unions, libraries, public schools, common courtesy, and even government itself have been pushed aside for commerce driven encounters via the Internet. How much power and influence do tech leaders wield? What are the implications to democratic ideals?

Guest:

Noam Cohen, author of The Know-It-Alls: The Rise of Silicon Valley as a Political Powerhouse and Social Wrecking Ball