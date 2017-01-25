Your Call: How to create safe and affordable live/work spaces for artists

  • Santa Cruz’s Tannery Arts Center, an affordable live-work space for artists
How do we create live/work spaces that are safe and affordable for artists?

On December 2, 36 people died in Oakland’s Ghost Ship warehouse fire, adding even more urgency to the affordable housing crisis. Oakland City Planner Kelly Kahn says officials are exploring how to create more affordable housing for “artists, teachers, service workers and many more who need this kind of housing.” What would a real plan look like?

Guests:

Sam Lefebvre, freelance journalist in Oakland whose byline include The Guardian, The Wire, Pitchfork, the East Bay Express, and the New York Times

Greg Handberg, senior vice president of properties for ArtSpace

Sam Tepperman-Gelfant, deputy managing attorney at Public Advocates

Web Resources:

ArtSpace

The Tannery Arts Center

The Guardian: Oakland's warehouses are a vibrant refuge. Don't take them away from us

San Francisco Chronicle: How Oakland can help make future Ghost Ships legal

East Bay Express: Artists Who Survived Oakland Warehouse Fire Discuss The Tragedy, Those Missing, Need for Safe Underground Spaces

The Kenneth Rainin Foundation: $1.7 Million Investment To Help Create Safe & Affordable Space for Oakland’s Arts Community

The Post News Group: Everett & Jones, Warehouse Artists Take on Oakland’s Housing Affordability Crisis Artists and Black residents seek plan for “mutual aid and unity”

CityLab: After a Tragedy, Reckoning With Oakland's Affordability Crisis

