Your Call: How to create safe and affordable live/work spaces for artists

How do we create live/work spaces that are safe and affordable for artists?

On December 2, 36 people died in Oakland’s Ghost Ship warehouse fire, adding even more urgency to the affordable housing crisis. Oakland City Planner Kelly Kahn says officials are exploring how to create more affordable housing for “artists, teachers, service workers and many more who need this kind of housing.” What would a real plan look like?

Guests:

Sam Lefebvre, freelance journalist in Oakland whose byline include The Guardian, The Wire, Pitchfork, the East Bay Express, and the New York Times

Greg Handberg, senior vice president of properties for ArtSpace

Sam Tepperman-Gelfant, deputy managing attorney at Public Advocates

Web Resources:

CityLab: After a Tragedy, Reckoning With Oakland's Affordability Crisis