Your Call: How did Richmond become a laboratory for progressive politics?

We’ll have a conversation with labor journalist Steve Early about his new book Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money, and the Remaking of an American City.
Early chronicles the emergence and success of Richmond’s progressive movement, and how decades of grassroots organizing spawned a vibrant culture of resistance to Chevron, corporate power, and big money. Join the conversation, live at 10am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.
Guest:
Steve Early, labor journalist, and the author of Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money, and the Remaking of an American City
Web Resources:
Salon: The city big oil built: When industrial disaster strikes, residents must “shelter in place”
Beyond Chron: RICHMOND SHOWS HOW PROGRESSIVES CAN WIN
SF Chronicle: Richmond rent control awaits court decision
LA Times: Cutting jobs, street repairs, library books to keep up with pension costs