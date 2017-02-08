Your Call: How did Richmond become a laboratory for progressive politics?

We’ll have a conversation with labor journalist Steve Early about his new book Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money, and the Remaking of an American City.

Early chronicles the emergence and success of Richmond’s progressive movement, and how decades of grassroots organizing spawned a vibrant culture of resistance to Chevron, corporate power, and big money. Join the conversation, live at 10am, on the next Your Call, with Rose Aguilar, and you.

Guest:

Steve Early, labor journalist, and the author of Refinery Town: Big Oil, Big Money, and the Remaking of an American City

