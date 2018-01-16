Your Call: How did The U.S. end up building a Doomsday Machine?

The United States has spent decades building a "doomsday machine" – nuclear firepower that could wipe out humanity. Daniel Ellsberg “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner” documents the development of the US nuclear war plan and the flaws that make the system so unstable and dangerous. How did we end up with this deadly system on a hair-trigger? What can be done to defuse the situation?

Guest:Daniel Ellsberg, author of The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner and the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers Web Resources:



The New York Review of Books: The Nuclear Worrier

The Guardian: Nuclear war became more likely this week – here's why

Aeon: The Deterrence Myth

Independent: Donald Trump is more sinister than Richard Nixon, says Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg