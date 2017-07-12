Your Call: How does the revised travel ban impact people?

After months of pushback from federal courts across the country, this June the US Supreme Court allowed parts of Trump’s controversial travel ban to be implemented until it hears the case in October.

So who would be let in and who will be left out? and What does it mean for refugees who may not have families in the US?

Guests:

Elica Vafaie, staff attorney at Asian Law Caucus

David Murphy, executive director of International Rescue Committee’s San Diego office

Laleh Khadevi, novelist, filmmaker, and author of A Good Country

Web Resources:

Asian Law Caucus

International Refugee Committee

Los Angeles Times: Trump's travel ban has just hit refugees. Here's what that means for those hoping for sanctuary in the U.S.

New York Times: The Supreme Court’s Options in the Travel Ban Case

NBC News: 15 States Join Hawaii’s Challenge to Travel Ban Enforcement