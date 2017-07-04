Your Call: How gerrymandering undermines democracy

We’ll have a conversation about gerrymandering and how it shapes the US electoral map.

This fall, the Supreme Court will hear a case from Wisconsin. This could decide whether gerrymandered election maps, which favor one political party over another, violate the constitution.

The decision could have major implications on future elections. How does gerrymandering work and what can be done to ensure fair and free elections?

David Daley, senior fellow at FairVote and author of Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America's Democracy

