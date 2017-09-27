Related Program: 
Your Call: How has the US responded to the plight of Puerto Rico?

Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of San Juan, Puerto Rico recently told CBS, "People are starting to die. I've put them in the ambulances when they're gasping for air." 

A week after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, a majority of the island’s 3.5 million residents still don’t have access to basic necessities, including food, water, power, and fuel. It could take four months to restore power. Why has it taken so long for the US government to respond? 

Ed Morales, investigative reporter and a lecturer at Columbia University’s Center for the Study of Ethnicity and Race

Dr. Jonathan Daniel Rosa, assistant professor of Anthropology and Linguistics at Stanford University

The Nation: Puerto Rico Needs Massive Emergency Aid Now—and an End to Austerity

Global Citizen: Puerto Rico’s Crisis Is Not About ‘Broken Infrastructure.’ It’s About Poverty

The Washington Post: Hot, isolated, and running out of supplies, parts of Puerto Rico near desperation

Los Angeles Times: So many storms: After Harvey and Irma, can a thinly stretched FEMA come through for Puerto Rico?

The Verge: After Hurricane Maria, what will it take to turn Puerto Rico's power back on?

Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
climate change
Jonathan Rosa
Ed Morales

