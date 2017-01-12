Related Program: 
Your Call: How is San Francisco addressing its ongoing homeless crisis

By & Laura Flynn 28 minutes ago
What has changed for San Francisco’s homeless population under the city’s new homeless director Jeff Kositsky?

Last year, Mayor Ed Lee announced plans to launch a new city department to permanently end homelessness for at least 8,000 individuals with an annual budget of $220 million. The Mayor’s Prop K would’ve expanded services but didn’t pass in November. How will this affect efforts to tackle homelessness?

Guest:

Jeff Kositsky, director of the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing

 

 

