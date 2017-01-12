Your Call: How is San Francisco addressing its ongoing homeless crisis

What has changed for San Francisco’s homeless population under the city’s new homeless director Jeff Kositsky?

Last year, Mayor Ed Lee announced plans to launch a new city department to permanently end homelessness for at least 8,000 individuals with an annual budget of $220 million. The Mayor’s Prop K would’ve expanded services but didn’t pass in November. How will this affect efforts to tackle homelessness?

Guest:

Jeff Kositsky, director of the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing