Your Call: How will net neutrality fare under the new FCC chair?

Who is Ajit Pai, the new chair of the FCC?
Pai, a former FCC commissioner and lawyer for Verizon, has already stopped nine companies from providing discounted high speed Internet access to low-income households and withdrew a federal case to cap phone rates in prison. He has also said that net neutrality’s “days are numbered.” Net neutrality preserves an open Internet.
Guests:
Jessica González, deputy director and senior counsel at Free Press
Klint Finley, writer for Wired.com focusing on technology policy and telecommunications
Web Resources:
CNET: Meet the man who'll dismantle net neutrality 'with a smile'
Wired: The FCC OKs Streaming for Free—But Net Neutrality Will Pay
Wired: This Is the Year Donald Trump Kills Net Neutrality
Science Friday: How Will Net Neutrality and Telecomm Fare Under the New Administration?
Tech Crunch: Trump’s FCC Chairman pick Ajit Pai heralds a weaker, meeker Commission
NPR, Code Switch: Why Storytellers Of Color Ignore Usual Gatekeepers, Take A Chance On The Internet
The Nation: Net Neutrality Is in Danger. Tell the FCC Why We Need It
Mashable: 6 ways the death of Net Neutrality will affect you
The Wall Street Journal: Consumers Are Going to Love the End of Net Neutrality—at First