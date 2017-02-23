Related Program: 
Your Call: How will net neutrality fare under the new FCC chair?

By & Laura Flynn 53 minutes ago

Who is Ajit Pai, the new chair of the FCC?

Pai, a former FCC commissioner and lawyer for Verizon, has already stopped nine companies from providing discounted high speed Internet access to low-income households and withdrew a federal case to cap phone rates in prison. He has also said that net neutrality’s “days are numbered.” Net neutrality preserves an open Internet.

Guests:

Jessica González, deputy director and senior counsel at Free Press

Klint Finley, writer for Wired.com focusing on technology policy and telecommunications

Web Resources:

Free Press

CNET: Meet the man who'll dismantle net neutrality 'with a smile'

Wired: The FCC OKs Streaming for Free—But Net Neutrality Will Pay

Wired: This Is the Year Donald Trump Kills Net Neutrality

Science Friday: How Will Net Neutrality and Telecomm Fare Under the New Administration?

Tech Crunch: Trump’s FCC Chairman pick Ajit Pai heralds a weaker, meeker Commission

FCC: Open Commission Meetings

NPR, Code Switch: Why Storytellers Of Color Ignore Usual Gatekeepers, Take A Chance On The Internet

The Nation: ﻿ Net Neutrality Is in Danger. Tell the FCC Why We Need It

Mashable: 6 ways the death of Net Neutrality will affect you

The Wall Street Journal: Consumers Are Going to Love the End of Net Neutrality—at First

Ajit Pai
FCC
Federal Communications Commisson
Verizon
net neutrality
zero rating
free press
Wired
free internet
internet
open internet
broadband
technology
telecommunication
wireless

Guests: