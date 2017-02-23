Your Call: How will net neutrality fare under the new FCC chair?

Who is Ajit Pai, the new chair of the FCC?

Pai, a former FCC commissioner and lawyer for Verizon, has already stopped nine companies from providing discounted high speed Internet access to low-income households and withdrew a federal case to cap phone rates in prison. He has also said that net neutrality’s “days are numbered.” Net neutrality preserves an open Internet.

Guests:

Jessica González, deputy director and senior counsel at Free Press

Klint Finley, writer for Wired.com focusing on technology policy and telecommunications

Web Resources:

Free Press

CNET: Meet the man who'll dismantle net neutrality 'with a smile'

Wired: The FCC OKs Streaming for Free—But Net Neutrality Will Pay

Wired: This Is the Year Donald Trump Kills Net Neutrality

Science Friday: How Will Net Neutrality and Telecomm Fare Under the New Administration?

Tech Crunch: Trump’s FCC Chairman pick Ajit Pai heralds a weaker, meeker Commission

FCC: Open Commission Meetings

NPR, Code Switch: Why Storytellers Of Color Ignore Usual Gatekeepers, Take A Chance On The Internet

The Nation: ﻿ Net Neutrality Is in Danger. Tell the FCC Why We Need It

Mashable: 6 ways the death of Net Neutrality will affect you

The Wall Street Journal: Consumers Are Going to Love the End of Net Neutrality—at First