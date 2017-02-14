Related Program: 
Your Call

Your Call: Immigrant voices

By & 9 minutes ago
  • Taken on January 25, 2017
    Taken on January 25, 2017
    Used Under CC by MJWein / flickr

On today’s Your Call, we continue our week-long immigration series by discussing the real life impacts of Donald Trump’s sweeping executive orders on immigrants and refugees.

His plans to deport some 11 million undocumented immigrants coupled with recent large-scale immigration raids across the country, and pushing to bar people from seven Muslim majority countries has stoked fear in immigrant communities. How are communities dealing with the new deportation regime?

Guests:

Juan Prieto, undocumented student, and a senior at UC Berkeley studying English

Ali, immigrant from Yemen, who’s been in the US for 17 years

Jenny Zhao, staff attorney with the Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Even at Berkeley, I Face Threats as an Undocumented Student

Middle East Eye: Amid Trump's win, San Francisco rights groups fight to keep Arab heritage alive

KQED Radio: Undocumented and Unafraid

The Mercury News: Yemeni refugee family arrives in East Bay after Trump travel ban nightmare

Tags: 
Your Call immigration series
immigration series
immigration stories
donald trump
executive order
immigration

Related Content

Your Call: Immigration policy -- Lessons from the past

By & Malihe Razazan Feb 13, 2017
Dorothea Lange in March 1942 (Library of Congress)

On today's Your Call, we begin a weeklong series on the United States' immigration and refugee policies. Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and his plans to deport millions of undocumented people, build the wall, and shut the border to tens of thousands of refugees, has become one of the pillars of his domestic agenda.

Your Call: Steve Bannon, the man behind Donald Trump

By & Laura Flynn Feb 7, 2017
Don Irvine / Used Under CC / Wikimedia

 

How is Steve Bannon shaping the executive branch?

Your Call: The consequences of Trump’s Muslim ban

By & Malihe Razazan Jan 29, 2017

Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven Muslim majority countries entry into the US has sparked protests at airports across the country.