Your Call: Immigrant voices

On today’s Your Call, we continue our week-long immigration series by discussing the real life impacts of Donald Trump’s sweeping executive orders on immigrants and refugees.

His plans to deport some 11 million undocumented immigrants coupled with recent large-scale immigration raids across the country, and pushing to bar people from seven Muslim majority countries has stoked fear in immigrant communities. How are communities dealing with the new deportation regime?

Guests:

Juan Prieto, undocumented student, and a senior at UC Berkeley studying English

Ali, immigrant from Yemen, who’s been in the US for 17 years

Jenny Zhao, staff attorney with the Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus

